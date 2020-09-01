Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) Stock Price Down 1%

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79. 178,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 464,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

