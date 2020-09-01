Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $605,475.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $605,475.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,684,209 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

