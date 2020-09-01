Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 4.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Nike by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Nike by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,584. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $112.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,356 shares of company stock worth $12,431,115. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

