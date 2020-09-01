Niobio Cash Trading Up 26.5% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $32,830.15 and approximately $346.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

