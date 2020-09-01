NIX Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $7.50 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $175,379.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,646.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.03754065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.02335722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00527126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00801022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 105.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00691623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00056828 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013346 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

