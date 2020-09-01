Noku (NOKU) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $601.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Noku has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00185487 BTC.

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

