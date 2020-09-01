Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,067,627 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $337,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.