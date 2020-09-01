Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,879,792 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $794,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,313,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Facebook by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of FB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.20. 17,172,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,847,391. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $836.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.