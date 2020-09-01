Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,614,737 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 146.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,287,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,493. The stock has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.43. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

