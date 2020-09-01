Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,518,458 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $840,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. King Wealth boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 66,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 303,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.19. 13,756,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,081,088. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.