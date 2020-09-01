Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,526,567 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.58% of Cigna worth $1,753,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1,668.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 84,484 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,029,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.37. 1,511,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

