Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 7,218,779 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of America worth $348,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,466,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,315,555. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

