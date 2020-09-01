Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 974,451 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 974,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $291,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 108,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 451,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,342. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.