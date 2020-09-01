Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,942,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

