Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.45% of Lam Research worth $681,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research stock traded down $14.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

