Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $589,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $125.00. 1,397,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

