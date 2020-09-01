Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,090,026 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.05% of Allstate worth $314,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.00. 2,976,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

