Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,527,178 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 4.95% of Universal Health Services worth $375,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.35. 202,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.