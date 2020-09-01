Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,722,233 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722,233 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 5.12% of Amdocs worth $417,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 163,936 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. 449,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

