Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 8,336,747 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $985,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.86. 1,536,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.