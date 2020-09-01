Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.69% of Accenture worth $932,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $239.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.57. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $243.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.