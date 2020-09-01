Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 115.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $556,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.09. 1,079,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

