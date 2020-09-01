Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.37% of Cadence Design Systems worth $363,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,545 shares of company stock worth $42,377,988 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.91. 1,038,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $113.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

