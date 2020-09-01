Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.19% of eBay worth $1,162,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 35,496 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $55,484,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 41.0% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 535,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 155,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 233,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,445,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,381 shares of company stock worth $7,211,744. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

