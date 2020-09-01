Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.91% of Comcast worth $1,581,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,975,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,984,568. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

