Nordea Investment Management AB Has $531.81 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.42% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $531,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 381.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $468,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. 2,279,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

