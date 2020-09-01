Nordea Investment Management AB Has $567.31 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.29% of Waste Management worth $567,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Waste Management by 243.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 223,214 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 237.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 59.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 884,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 176.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.00. 1,242,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

