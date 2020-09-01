Nordea Investment Management AB Has $573.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of AbbVie worth $573,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,120,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,970,000 after acquiring an additional 478,035 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 533,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

