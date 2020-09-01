Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.58% of AutoZone worth $1,195,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $7.19 on Monday, hitting $1,196.31. 152,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,178.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,069.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

