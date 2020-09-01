Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of PepsiCo worth $781,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.