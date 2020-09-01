Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,728,406 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 621.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.64% of DTE Energy worth $337,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $118.67. 555,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

