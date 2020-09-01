Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,321,711 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of Alibaba Group worth $1,649,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.03. 9,689,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,732,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $735.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

