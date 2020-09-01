Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 799,163 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 94.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $707,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $513.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,431. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $533.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

