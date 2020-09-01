Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $494,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $428.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $433.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

