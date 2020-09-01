Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.94% of Zimmer Biomet worth $708,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.88. 736,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,607. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

