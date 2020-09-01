Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $364,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $111,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.16. 1,860,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,827. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

