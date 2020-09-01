Numeraire 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.80 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $54.00 or 0.00464243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $160.70 million and $15.80 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.52 or 0.06039488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017212 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,975,880 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.