Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.71. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 8,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.52% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.