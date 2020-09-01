Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading Down 0.9%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 36,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 32,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.