NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $391,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock worth $129,724,586. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NVDA stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $534.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.25 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $330.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

