OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.08 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $765,964.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

