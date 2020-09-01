Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.07 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $202.68 million and $15.07 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00132713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.01639273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00197688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00175019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,137,273 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

