OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $9,159.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,740.43 or 1.00905356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000845 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00167459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002620 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,327,639 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

