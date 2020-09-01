Omni 24 Hour Volume Hits $812,954.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00060521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $812,954.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00525849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,039 coins and its circulating supply is 562,723 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

