Opacity (OPQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,690.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $16,690.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.