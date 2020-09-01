Open Platform Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,859.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $40,859.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01643803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190866 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

