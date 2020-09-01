Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 499,138 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Oracle worth $357,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.22. 8,613,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,085,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

