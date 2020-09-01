Origin Protocol (OGN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.06 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $53.68 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.48 or 0.06176791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,464,400 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

