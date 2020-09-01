Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Trading Down 1.6%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.11. 3,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

