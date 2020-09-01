Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $47.69. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLRT. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

